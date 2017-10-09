Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

REASSURING statements about Henley Bridge were read out at Tuesday’s meeting of the borough council. At the previous meeting it was decided to press for the imposition of a weight and size restriction on the traffic using the bridge. A river inspection has shown minor cracks at about water level, occasional splintering of stones and condition cracks. However, the divisional road engineer told the meeting the bridge was “perfectly sound”.

“The churchyard and extension were in excellent condition and much work had been done.” These were the comments of the judges on Harpsden’s entry in this year’s best kept village competition. On the general condition of the village the judges said it had a well-kept appearance and gardening standards were better than average. Despite this Harpsden did not reach the final.

The annual meeting of Henley Rowing Club was held on Thursday last week and one of the points arising was the question of new premises for the club. Captain Mr A J Holloway said: “If the club is going to be improved efforts should be made to find a suitable site as soon as possible.”