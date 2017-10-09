Turning back the pages - 100 years ago

ON Sunday, on the occasion of the harvest festival, Holy Trinity Church in Henley presented an ornate appearance, having been beautifully embellished by lady members of the congregation. The chancel, choir stalls and sanctuary looked particularly pretty and the decoration of the pulpit was very chaste. Large bunches of black grapes were suspended from the lectern and in the corners of the vestry screen were sheaves of cereals and groups of fruit.

The recent air raids in and near London have driven many thousands into rural areas to seek temporary shelter. Henley is having its share with the result that lodgings and vacant cottages are being quickly snapped up. Should any of our readers have apartments or a house to let they would do well to send us a small pre-paid advertisement at once, stating the accommodation they have to spare.

News has come to hand that L Cpl J Tilbury, from Hambleden, who was awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the field last October, has now received an additional bar to his medal for gallant services rendered in August. Pte Wilfrid Bond, from Frieth, has gained the Military Medal.