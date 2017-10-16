Turning back the pages - 100 years ago

SELDOM a week goes by without our having to record the death of some Henley lad in the service of his King and Country. This week’s obituary is that of LCpl Walter Bradfield, 22, of the Oxon and Bucks Light Infantry, the second son of Mr G Bradfield, of Reading Road. He joined the forces in 1914, the month following the outbreak of hostilities. He was a stretcher-bearer and, in due course, was sent to France where, in August 1916, he was wounded and sent home. In March he returned to France and resumed his former duties until September 28, when he was wounded at Ypres and died in hospital on October 3.

In connection with the recent carnival procession on behalf of the Henley Red Cross Hospital, carried out so ably by the young ladies employed on night work at Messrs Stuart Turner, a most gratifying presentation has been made to its organiser and secretary, Miss L Bowles, of a silver cake stand and a cut glass scent bottle with silver top as a memento of the event and as a token of their appreciation.

At the Oxfordshire quarter sessions on Tuesday Mr G Turton Green, of Henley, took the qualifying oaths and his seat as a magistrate. Four new magistrates were sworn in altogether.