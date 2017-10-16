Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

THE Zack Matalon era started at the Kenton Theatre on Tuesday with the opening performance of the Arthur Schnitzler comedy Anatol. A large audience witnessed the production and a good proportion stayed on for the “forum” afterwards. It is Mr Matalon’s view that if he cannot succeed on making the Kenton Theatre a live professional theatre, no one can.

About 200 members of the Oxfordshire Constabulary and the Special Constabulary who took part in the annual church parade at Henley on Sunday were joined by a congregation which filled St Mary’s Church for a service conducted by the rector, Rev Michael Payne. Headed by the band of the Army Apprentice College at Arborfield, the parade fell in at King’s Road car park and marched via Market Place, Bell Street and Waterside to the church, where they were joined by a large gathering drawn from the whole community.

Princess Marina was at Borocourt Hospital on Tuesday and performed the opening of a new extension to the hospital costing £1million which brings the accommodation to 580 beds for mentally sub-normal patients. The princess described the extension as a landmark in the care of the mentally handicapped.