Monday, 16 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Turning back the pages - 25 years ago

FEMALE councillors were bowled over by a suggestion that members of the audience could see their legs during Henley Town Council meetings. But they drew a veil over an idea to hang modesty curtains around the table to cover their legs. According to the Mayor Janine Voss, the scheme was put forward by a member of staff worried that female legs were on display. Jill Owen said she could not support the added expenditure and, as her own legs were nothing special, she did not care who saw them.

A survey has shown that more than one-third of local companies are facing major financial difficulties. The survey was commissioned by Thames Valley Enterprise’s Action in Henley Group and about 200 businesses responded. The group says the results show that small businesses need practical advice, help and support, particularly during the recession.

Local government reforms initiated by Henley MP Michael Heseltine may mean the town is swept out of Oxfordshire, it was claimed this week. John Harwood, the county’s chief executive, told Henley town council’s general purposes committee that emotional arguments may not prevent a slice of South Oxfordshire, including Henley, merging with Berkshire.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33