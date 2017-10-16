Turning back the pages - 10 years ago

A HENLEY woman arrived home from work to find army bomb disposal experts in her garden with what looked like the casing of a bomb. It was not exactly the welcome Penny Studholme had in mind when she moved into her new home. But she said: “I didn’t panic because 20 years in the Territorials had taught me not to in a situation like this.”

Chaos has been narrowly avoided in the lead-up to this Sunday’s Henley half marathon after hundreds of entry packs were held in limbo during the postal strike. More than 1,100 entry packs containing race numbers with safety clips and the crucial chip which attaches to the shoe to time each individual runner were posted to entrants last were but it soon became apparent that many would not arrive in time. Henley Bridge Rotary Club, who organises the race, has been forced to invalidate the chips and reissue new entry packs at a cost of £3,000.

Residents are furious that a property developer is trying to guarantee development in Henley by offering £2.5 million to South Oxfordshire District Council. They fear the sum will smooth the path for Linden Homes to turn Perpetual House in Station Road into 44 luxury flats — and price Henley people out of the market.