Monday, 23 October 2017
AN application was made for the transfer of the Bear Hotel in Bell Street, Henley, from Mr F E Townsend to Mr Arthur Lockyer, of Fish Hill, London. Mr Lockyer was question as to whether he was of military age and he replied in the affirmative but handed in a certificate showing that he had been placed in the “rejected reserve”. In reply to a question from the Henley Borough Bench, he said it was partly on account of the air-raids that he had come from London to Henley. The application was granted.
At about 9.30am on Thursday last week the Wargrave fire brigade received a call from Wargrave Manor, the residence of Sir W M E Cain. In a very short time, the firemen were on the spot and found that a block of wood, to which an electric push was fixed, was burning. The fire was promptly dealt with and all the danger was quickly over. Mr H Say, the butler, discovered the outbreak in time to prevent a serious conflagration.
Measles has broken out and spread with great rapidity among the younger children of Wargrave parish and it has become necessary to close the infant school in consequence.
23 October 2017
POLL: Have your say