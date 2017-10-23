SCHOOLS in Henley have been left counting the cost after thieves struck at four premises in one night. Worst hit was Henley leisure centre at Gillotts School, which lost about £550 in cash when a safe was removed and a drinks machine raided. The safe was later recovered in Stoke Row. The ground floor office at Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens was broken into and the safe forced. Money and a video tape were stolen to the value of £250. A cash box containing £78 was taken from Sacred Heart Primary School and about £30 worth of confectionary was taken from the kitchens at The Henley College’s Rotherfield building. Police say the incidents on Monday night are connected and they are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Young prisoners fought with their guards as they were driven through Henley on Wednesday. Police were called in when wardens feared the situation might erupt further and diverted the vehicle to Henley police station. The van, containing inmates from Finnamore Wood, near Frieth, had been on its way to the Huntercome Young Offenders Unit.

Henley has been judged the most improved entry in the region in the coveted Britain in Bloom Rose Bowl competition.