ONGOING roadworks in Henley resembled a battle zone on Friday. For 11 hours there were queues even longer than usual and angry motorists. The problem started at 7am with queues stretching from the Station Road traffic lights as far back as the Three Horseshoes pub. Furious onlookers blasted Southern Electric workers for the state of the road.

Proposals to introduce fortnightly rubbish collections in Henley should have been put to the town council before the public was consulted. This was the verdict of town councillors at a meeting of the best value and facilities management committee on Tuesday. They attacked South Oxfordshire District Council’s decision to open a public consultation without requesting their views first. Councillor Elizabeth Hodgkin said: “We already have a massive problem with overflowing bins and fortnightly collections would just make it worse.”

The burnt-out wreck of the Henley Sports shop could rise phoenix-like from the ashes following its sale to property developers London and Henley Properties. The shop in Reading Road has been empty since being gutted in a blaze in August 2003.