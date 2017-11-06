Twenty five years ago...

FURIOUS residents refused to listen to the principal of The Henley College explaining expansive modernisation plans this week. Minutes after Oxfordshire County Council’s project architect Mike Smith started his presentation during Tuesday’s town council meeting, angry residents bombarded him with questions. When the college principal, Graham Phillips, tried to intervene he was attacked for failing to getting to grips with the college’s chronic car parking and access problems.

Controversial plans to site a pelican crossing close to the mini-roundabout on Reading Road in Henley look set to be scrapped. Instead, efforts are underway to have a crossing put close to the Newtown post office further along the Reading Road. Oxfordshire County Councillor David Walden said he was confident of having the crossing re-sited.

Henley’s Salisbury Club, a male bastion since 1886, has voted to admit women members. Several earlier attempts to give women full membership failed to gain the necessary two-thirds majority vote but, from January, women members will be able to vote, play billiards and stand for office.