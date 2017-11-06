A hundred years ago...

THE old Royal Hotel where, for the last three years, by the kindness of Messrs Brakspear & Sons, the Belgian refugees have found a home, has now been taken over by the military authorities. Mr and Mrs Mackenzie, of Fawley Court, have generously placed Wharfe House at the disposal of the Honorary Mrs Harold Denison for the purpose of housing the refugees and they are now installed there.

Among the list of nurses in war hospitals, commended by the Secretary in War, for their good work, we are glad to see the name of Miss F E Yeatman, of Satwell, who has been nursing at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield since January 1915. Miss Yeatman expects to be leaving shortly for service in the east. Her friends wish her a safe voyage and further success in her new sphere of work.

The Rat and Sparrow Club in Remenham has been spraying potatoes and this practical work, as the results have proved, is most beneficial. The chairman stated that spraying had been efficently carried out in his garden — a rather large one — with very great success. There was scarcely a diseased potato among the whole crop.