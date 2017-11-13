Turning back the pages - 10 years ago

A RALLYING cry went out this week to Henley residents, urging them to support the town’s shops. As roadworks commenced in Thames Side on Monday, shop tills were certainly not ringing out with early Christmas cheer as shoppers avoided the town. Neil Blake, head of the Henley Partnership, urged people to leave their cars at home and “come shopping in Henley”.

Residents of Greys Road have rejected plans for a new £2.5million youth centre at Makins recreation ground, warning it would turn the area into “Croxteth-on-Thames”. They claim the area already suffers from the town council’s poor upkeep of the site and “drug-related graffiti” at the skate park.

Whether a help or hindrance, shopkeepers’ A-boards could soon be resigned to the history books. Oxfordshire County Council is to insist businesses apply for planning permission if they want to display an advertising board on the pavement after complaints the boards are “obstructive”. Town and Oxfordshire county councillor Peter Skolar announced the move at a meeting of Henley Town Council on Tuesday, prompting widespread approval.