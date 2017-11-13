THREE masked men left a £10,000 trail of destruction when they smashed their way into a Henley shop using a stolen car. John Nagle and his staff at Videophonic worked from 3am until opening time on Saturday to clear up the debris from what was the 10th ram raid or burglary on his chain of shops this year. The gang struck at 2.45am using a Vauxhall Cavalier stolen from Reading Road, Henley, shortly beforehand to smash through the Duke Street shopfront and internal grille. They grabbed £2,000 worth of video recorders and hi-fi equipment before speeding back along Reading Road, dumping the car in Watermans Road and escaping in another vehicle.

Non-smokers wanting to eat in a smoke-free atmosphere are not catered for at most hotels around Henley, a Harpsden couple were “appalled” to find. Wishing to book for a Christmas dinner, Derek and Ann Chivers called 12 hotels and were “absolutely astonished” when none could offer them a smoke-free meal.

Police launched a manhunt after two prisoners escaped from Huntercombe young offenders’ institution at Nuffield on Wednesday. The inmates fled after working on a building site outside and were caught near Ewelme three hours later.