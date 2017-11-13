FOR the third time this year, Mrs S Martin, of Hawkey & Moffat estate agents in Duke Street, Henley, has had her green Mini car stolen from the Greys Road car park where it has been left locked on each occasion. This time it was taken on Thursday last week and found by police abandoned at Kingwood Common on Friday. The radio, battery, tools and various personal items had been stolen. The car has now been fitted with the latest anti-theft device.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the formation of the Henley unit of the Sea Cadet Corps, the annual meeting on Monday was preceded by a sherry party for members of the committee and interested members of the public. The atmosphere throughout the evening was one of pride in achievement and this was typified by the commanding officer’s review by Lt-Cdr N V Matthews.

Mr R Stocks, of Newlands Lane, Stoke Row, was taken to Maidenhead Hospital with internal injuries after his car was involved in a head-on collision with another car outside Temple Golf Club at midday on Monday. The driver of the other vehicle was Mr A F Noyes, from London, who was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. Mr Stocks was said to be “as well as can be expected”.