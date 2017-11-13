SHORTLY after midnight on Friday last, a fire broke out at Havelock Terrace, Gravel Hill, the property of Mr G W Turner and occupied by Mrs Durrant. The occupants had retired for the night and Mrs Durrant became alarmed at the smell of smoke. Upon going downstairs, she found the front room on fire and immediately roused her son and daughter. Hurrying downstairs in scanty attire, they escaped by the back door and the son ran to the fire station to raise the alarm. The firemen managed to contain the damage to one house. The damage to the property is covered by insurance but unfortunately the furniture and effects of Mrs Durrant were not insured.

The famous Russian pianist Mark Hambourg is to visit Reading again after an interval of nearly 10 years. Messrs Barnes & Avis, of Duke Street, Henley, are to be congratulated on their enterprise in securing so great an attraction and music lovers will be particularly pleased to learn that the programme will be entirely devoted to Chopin.

Our readers are notified that the Henley Model Laundry in Farm Road has been taken over by Mr Foster, who has practical experience in the laundry trade for more than 30 years.