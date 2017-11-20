WHEN he presented his seventh annual report as headmaster of Gillotts School at speech day on Wednesday, Mr R W Pritchard said the school’s main purpose in the past year had been to bring into the curriculum the variety of experiences and opportunities that seemed to be relevant and appropriate to its age and ability groups. He said: “All pupils should be asking themselves ‘What’s in it for me?’ and, especially at the end of their course, ‘What did I actually get out of it?’ and, perhaps most important of all, ‘What did I put in?’”

Remembrance Sunday was observed in Henley by a special service outside the town hall in which local organisations took part. Those present included the Mayor and Mayoress, members of the borough council and local magistrates. On parade were the Red Cross, the St John Ambulance Brigade, Henley Sea cadets and others. The traditional two minutes’ silence was observed after the buglers of the Reading TS Jervis Bay Sea Cadets unit had sounded Last Post. Other music was provided by the Henley Town Band.

Peter Reed, who teaches chemistry at Henley Grammar School, has qualified to compete for Great Britain in the long jump at the Mexico Olympics next year alongside Lyn Davies.