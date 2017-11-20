A NEW Waitrose supermarket will open in Henley in the spring of 1994, subject to the Environment Secretary not “calling in” the plans. A decision by South Oxfordshire District Council to support the application for a supermarket, two-screen cinema and five shops should bring to an end a seven-year saga.

A public inquiry into a decision by South Oxfordshire District Council to reject the latest plans for a Tesco superstore on the edge of Henley will be held next month. The hearing, which will begin on December 8, was to have considered an earlier plan for a larger store with access from Mill Lane but the Department of the Environment has now agreed to allow consideration of the company’s updated scheme, which would involve access from a new roundabout in Reading Road.

The Henley home of two prominent local councillors was burgled on Wednesday. District councillor Margaret Day and her husband Arthur Badcock returned to their home in Gillotts Lane to find it had been ransacked. Police said about £1,000 worth of valuables, including a video camera, were stolen.