Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
A BEER festival in Wargrave raised more than £1,... [more]
Monday, 20 November 2017
PLANS for a park and ride site off Remenham Hill have been revealed by an Oxfordshire county councillor. Peter Skolar claims Reading Borough Council is looking to relieve traffic congestion in Reading by “eating further and further” into South Oxfordshire. The plans are bound to enrage drivers who have to put up with traffic queues on White Hill every day.
A former mayor of Henley has lashed out at the Henley Partnership, the town’s equivalent of a chamber of commerce, calling it a “disaster”. Councillor Barry Wood steered a motion through a town council meeting this week that will reduce any grant from the council for the partnership from a proposed £7,500 to £500. “The Henley Partnership is a fiasco and a shambles and has no link with business at all,” he said.
For the second time in three weeks, police have destroyed a cannabis factory. Two arrests were made during a daylight raid on a semi-detached house in Lowfield Road, Caversham Park Village, on Tuesday following a tip-off. “We discovered 250 cannabis plants being cultivated in all parts of the house,” said Pc Wade Bone.
20 November 2017
More News:
Halloween ales featured at beer festival in aid of schools
A BEER festival in Wargrave raised more than £1,... [more]
Former mobile beauty salon named one of best in country
A BEAUTY salon in Goring has been named among the ... [more]
Finally, work starts on new £400,000 church annexe
WORK on a new £400,000 annexe at St Mary’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say