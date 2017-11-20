PLANS for a park and ride site off Remenham Hill have been revealed by an Oxfordshire county councillor. Peter Skolar claims Reading Borough Council is looking to relieve traffic congestion in Reading by “eating further and further” into South Oxfordshire. The plans are bound to enrage drivers who have to put up with traffic queues on White Hill every day.

A former mayor of Henley has lashed out at the Henley Partnership, the town’s equivalent of a chamber of commerce, calling it a “disaster”. Councillor Barry Wood steered a motion through a town council meeting this week that will reduce any grant from the council for the partnership from a proposed £7,500 to £500. “The Henley Partnership is a fiasco and a shambles and has no link with business at all,” he said.

For the second time in three weeks, police have destroyed a cannabis factory. Two arrests were made during a daylight raid on a semi-detached house in Lowfield Road, Caversham Park Village, on Tuesday following a tip-off. “We discovered 250 cannabis plants being cultivated in all parts of the house,” said Pc Wade Bone.