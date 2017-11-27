IT will be remembered that some little while ago we announced the death of Capt Charles Looker Awbery, son of Mr A R Awbery, chemist and stationer, of Market Place, Henley. The deceased was awarded the Military Cross. The London Gazette, giving details of the award, said: “For conspicuous gallantry in action. He led his company direct to the final objective and got in touch with the battalions on his right and left, sending his report to battalion headquarters. He carried out a difficult operation with great courage and skill.”

Lt Philip Golding Simmons, of the Grenadier Guards, only son of Mr Anker Simmons, of Bird Place, and Lt Leslie C Smith, of the Coldstream Guards, are both to be heartily congratulated upon having had conferred upon them the Military Cross in recognition of their conspicuous bravery and devotion to duty. The parish of Remenham is proud that the bravery of two of its young men should have been thus recognised.

On Tuesday Mr J A R Marriott MP gave the concluding lecture upon “Problems of reconstruction”, arranged in connection with the Henley Centre of the Oxford University Extension Society. The Congregational Hall was filled.