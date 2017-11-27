CRITICISM of a proposal to spend more on highways in the Thame division than in the Henley division was forthcoming at Tuesday’s meeting of Henley Rural District Council when Mr A T P Luxton reported on a meeting of the county highways sub-committee. He said that out of a total allocation of £62,400 for the southern part of Oxfordshire, £5,500 was to be spent in the Henley division and the balance in the Thame division.

At 1.15am on Monday a police van was chasing another vehicle along the Henley to Marlow road when it crashed about half a mile over the Bucks boundary. The van driver saw a car coming in the other direction round a bend on the wrong side of the road, so swerved to avoid a collision but struck the nearside verge and turned over. Two policemen sustained injuries and were detained in the War Memorial Hospital. They were discharged on Wednesday.

Writing to plead guilty to a charge of failing to pay his national insurance contribution as a self-employed person, Bryan Wells, a painter and decorator, of Manor Road, Whitchurch, was fined £1 and ordered to pay £1 a week in respect of arrears in payment by Henley magistrates on Tuesday. In mitigation, he wrote: “Alcoholic, on medical advice.”