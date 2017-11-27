THE brakes have been put on a new Waitrose store for Henley — just days after the go-ahead was given by South Oxfordshire District Council. Permission for the supermarket, other shops and a two-screen cinema in Bell Street was given by the southern area planning sub-committee on Wednesday last week. But now this approval has been delayed after a five-member motion by councillors and the application will not be discussed again until next year.

Investigations are being carried out at Gillotts School in Henley into alleged drug dealing among pupils. The school is interviewing children following claims that substances have been passed between pupils on the premises. Deputy headteacher Richard Brooke said: “We are talking to a number of pupils but nothing at this stage is serious or represents a major problem.”

Fears over the future of Henley Youth Centre, which was heavily in debt and in danger of closing two years ago, have been lifted. After months of wrangling, Oxfordshire County Council has agreed to provide £39,000 in funding for youth work in the area. A portion of this will go to the youth centre, including a substantial maintenance grant.