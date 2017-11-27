A FATHER who begged ambulance control for help as he cradled his dying daughter claimed this week that he was told to “look in the telephone book” to find his doctor’s number. David Rice-Evans desperately tried to give his 26-year-old daughter Anna mouth-to-mouth resuscitation as the ambulance service continually refused his frantic appeals, he claimed. When a vehicle eventually arrived it was already too late for the former nursery nurse, who had died in her father’s arms from a suspected methadone overdose.

The long-running dispute over the proposed redevelopment of Market Place Mews in Henley appears to be over. On Wednesday South Oxfordshire District Council gave permission for London and Henley Properties to redevelop the site into 14 homes, 10 shops, an open-air dining area, parking and landscaped gardens.

With just five weeks to go until Christmas, Henley has become a “ghost town” for shoppers because of traffic and roadworks. Traders in the town centre are in a very unseasonal mood and one business is to close for good on Christmas Eve. Dave Smith, who has run Music World in Hart Street for 10 years, has decided “enough is enough”.