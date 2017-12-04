Monday, 04 December 2017

Turning back the pages - 100 years ago

A VERY interesting game took place on Saturday afternoon when a team of Old Boys of the Henley Lads’ Brigade, some of whom were home on leave , met a team of the Middlesex Regiment. The game took place on the brigade ground and at the interval the Middlesex Regiment were leading 3-1. The second half resulted in a splendid struggle in which the Old Boys drew level and a well-contested and enjoyable game ended in a draw with three goals each.

Mr and Mrs A Well, of King’s Road, Henley, have been informed that their fourth son, Cpl E H Wells, Royal West Kent Regiment, has been awarded the Military Medal for good work done up the line in the recent fighting. He has also been promoted to the rank of sergeant.

On Friday, in honour of the Great Victory on the western front by Sir Douglas Haig, the bells of St Mary’s rang joyous peals.

