Turning back the pages - 25 years ago

A FIRE broke out at the First and Last café in Nettlebed on Wednesday. Five appliances from Henley, Watlington and Reading were called to the business in High Street. Drivers travelling along the Henley to Oxford road were held up by the smoke, although villagers tried to keep traffic moving until the fire brigade arrived. The fire swept through the café and the living quarters, gutting everything except the kitchen and some rooms on the first floor. The house next door, which was empty, was also badly damaged.

Katrina from Conersk , a 13-year-old miniature poodle owned by Miss K W Rees, of The Well House, Shiplake, was best in show at the Maidenhead & District Canine Society’s Christmas sanction show on Saturday. Miss Rees, who runs a dog beauty parlour in Reading, has owned poodles for the past 16 years. At present she hasfour miniatures and about a dozen toys.