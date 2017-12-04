Turning back the pages - 25 years ago

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
A FIRE broke out at the First and Last café in Nettlebed on Wednesday. Five appliances from Henley, Watlington and Reading were called to the business in High Street. Drivers travelling along the Henley to Oxford road were held up by the smoke, although villagers tried to keep traffic moving until the fire brigade arrived. The fire swept through the café and the living quarters, gutting everything except the kitchen and some rooms on the first floor. The house next door, which was empty, was also badly damaged.
Katrina from
The Berks, Bucks & Oxon Naturalists Trust is appealing to all its members and the public to keep away from its nature reserves, including the one at
04 December 2017
More News:
Celebration as £1.3m Viking hoard comes home (sort of)
A REPLICA of a £1.35million treasure trove found ... [more]
School Christmas fair raises £4,000 for new equipment
ABOUT 600 people attended a Christmas fair at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say