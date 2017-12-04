Monday, 04 December 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

A MAN held staff at gunpoint during a raid at Ladbroke’s bookmakers in Station Road, Henley, on Saturday in which he escaped with £1,600 in cash. At about 4.10pm the armed raider entered the empty shop, walked up to the counter and pointed a sawn-off shotgun straight at cashier Mark George. He then climbed over the “bandit screen” and forced manager Jason Sayer to open the safe.

Carpets damaged in the blaze at Windsor Castle at the weekend were brought to Henley on Thursday for restoration. Fifteen staff from the castle heaved two “priceless” carpets from the Garter Throne Room and White Drawing Room out of a lorry and into Thames Carpets in Reading Road.

Henley milkman Geoffrey Jarmaine has fallen victim to thieves for the second time in three weeks – and this time was smashed in the face and tied up. Two masked men attacked 40-year-old Mr Jermaine on his rounds in Pishill on Saturday. They made off towards Maidensgrove Woods with just over £100 in takings. Mr Jermaine was beaten up and punched in the face with a blow that broke his glasses.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33