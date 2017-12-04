Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

A MAN held staff at gunpoint during a raid at Ladbroke’s bookmakers in Station Road, Henley, on Saturday in which he escaped with £1,600 in cash. At about 4.10pm the armed raider entered the empty shop, walked up to the counter and pointed a sawn-off shotgun straight at cashier Mark George. He then climbed over the “bandit screen” and forced manager Jason Sayer to open the safe.

Carpets damaged in the blaze at Windsor Castle at the weekend were brought to Henley on Thursday for restoration. Fifteen staff from the castle heaved two “priceless” carpets from the Garter Throne Room and White Drawing Room out of a lorry and into Thames Carpets in Reading Road.