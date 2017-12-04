Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

DEBBIE MCGEE bounced back with her latest ... [more]
Monday, 04 December 2017
A MAN held staff at gunpoint during a raid at Ladbroke’s bookmakers in Station Road, Henley, on Saturday in which he escaped with £1,600 in cash. At about 4.10pm the armed raider entered the empty shop, walked up to the counter and pointed a sawn-off shotgun straight at cashier Mark George. He then climbed over the “bandit screen” and forced manager Jason Sayer to open the safe.
Carpets damaged in the blaze at Windsor Castle at the weekend were brought to Henley on Thursday for restoration. Fifteen staff from the castle heaved two “priceless” carpets from the Garter Throne Room and White Drawing Room out of a lorry and into Thames Carpets in Reading Road.
Henley milkman Geoffrey
04 December 2017
More News:
Celebration as £1.3m Viking hoard comes home (sort of)
A REPLICA of a £1.35million treasure trove found ... [more]
School Christmas fair raises £4,000 for new equipment
ABOUT 600 people attended a Christmas fair at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say