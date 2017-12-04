Turning back the pages - 10 years ago

LIVES could be put at risk if planned cuts by the Environment Agency go ahead, it was claimed this week. The agency is considering making many lock-keepers redundant, putting their cottages on the market and leaving just one lock-keeper to man up to three locks. The agency has already sold three of its launches and land as well as a number of lock houses away from the river. A spokesman would not comment.

Traffic chaos descended on Henley again during Tuesday’s morning rush hour. All major roads in and out of town were brought to a virtual standstill. Frustrated motorists reported taking 45 minutes to get into the centre from Reading Road, where at one time the queue stretched back to Shiplake. On Fair Mile, traffic was backed up on to the dual carriageway.

After 12 years, a number of rejected applications and a bitter planning appeal, the Market Place Mews development has finally been given the green light. The development of 14 homes, tea shops, open-air dining area, parking and landscaped gardens will be biggest town centre overhaul since Market Place was pedestrianised.