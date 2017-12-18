Turning back the pages - 25 years ago

PLANS for a car park at The Henley College have been branded intrusive and unneighbourly by district councillors. Oxfordshire County Council plans to build the car park and a new access road at the Rotherfield site but on Wednesday South Oxfordshire District Council lodged a formal complaint, saying the development would disturb nearby residents and be an intrusive extension into the open countryside.

Protestors outnumbered supporters at the start of the Tesco appeal on Tuesday. Concerned residents from Mill Lane and the Reading Road area of Henley joined various societies and organisations, including the Henley and district Chamber of Trade, to protest against the planned store. The chamber has argued that Henley’s apparent affluence is superficial because traders are struggling with the recession and the cost of maintaining costly listed buildings.

Ski wear worth £10,000 was snatched from a Henley sports shop during the night. Masked raiders used sledgehammers to smash their way into Gerry Clarke Sports in Duke Street. About 70 ski suits and jackets were taken in the break-in at 2.20am on Tuesday.