Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

Residents want to keep out the rain
A SHELTERED housing complex in Wargrave needs a ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 December 2017
AT 3.30pm on Thursday last week the Mayor, Coun C F Weaver, formally opened the new children’s ward at the War Memorial Hospital. The sherry party held the previous night in the town hall had demonstrated the benevolence of the Henley Hospitals League of Friends and here was practical evidence of the help such a body can be to a hospital.
Henley commuters were fuming on Monday morning as five trains, including the through train to Paddington,
Richard Reeves, a member of the 1st Henley scout group, was one of 218 Queen’s scouts to be presented with the Queen’s Scout royal certificate by the Chief Scout, Sir Charles Maclean, at a reception held at the Guildhall in London on Friday in the presence of the Lord Mayor of London and other notables. Richard lives in Vicarage Road with his parents who accompanied him to the reception.
18 December 2017
Village vet retires but will still work at race meetings
SONNING Common’s village vet has retired after 41 ... [more]
Girl wins £200 for her school with Christmas card design
A CHRISTMAS card designed by an eight-year-old ... [more]
Vet wants to open village surgery but can't find premises
A VET from Sonning Common wants to set up a ... [more]
