Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

AT 3.30pm on Thursday last week the Mayor, Coun C F Weaver, formally opened the new children’s ward at the War Memorial Hospital. The sherry party held the previous night in the town hall had demonstrated the benevolence of the Henley Hospitals League of Friends and here was practical evidence of the help such a body can be to a hospital.

Henley commuters were fuming on Monday morning as five trains, including the through train to Paddington, were cancelled due to a signal failure on the Henley to Twyford line. A special bus service was run to Twyford but there were inevitable delays in services. The last train from Henley, the 23.12, was also cancelled on Tuesday owing to points trouble at Paddington.

Richard Reeves, a member of the 1st Henley scout group, was one of 218 Queen’s scouts to be presented with the Queen’s Scout royal certificate by the Chief Scout, Sir Charles Maclean, at a reception held at the Guildhall in London on Friday in the presence of the Lord Mayor of London and other notables. Richard lives in Vicarage Road with his parents who accompanied him to the reception.