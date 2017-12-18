Turning back the pages - 100 years ago

MRS W L Wainwright, of Upton House, Henley, has been presented by Princess Victoria with a painted copy of the portrait of the late Nurse Cavell, painted for Queen Alexandra and hung in this year’s Royal Academy. Nurse Cavell was a sister of Mrs Wainwright.

Another instance where great credit is due to the training of the Trinity Lads Brigade is that of Cpl Bert Giles, son of Mr and Mrs C Giles, of Greys Road, Henley, who after a few months’ training is promoted musketry instructor. He is to be heartily congratulated.

In order to give their assistants a good holiday at Christmas, the majority of shopkeepers in Henley have decided to close from Tuesday to Thursday, December 25 to 27. The drapers and outfitters have agreed to this course and we believe the grocers are also closing for a good period too.