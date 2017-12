ALREADY several letters have been received from France expressive of thanks for the parcels sent from the Soldiers Christmas Presents Fund. All the letters convey the men’s great pleasure, not so much with the gift, but at the thought that they are not forgotten by the people at home.

Mrs E Bryant, of Greys Hill, Henley, has been notified that her husband, Private E Bryant OBLI, is suffering from trench fever and that he is now an inmate of the Orpington Military Hospital, where he is reported to be progressing favourably. Pte Bryant is the eldest son of Mr and Mrs Bryant, of Albert Road, Henley.