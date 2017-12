HENLEY Royal Regatta is to have an additional event, it was announced at the annual meeting of the stewards on Wednesday. This is a Wyfold class coxed four event for the Henley Prize, open only to rowers from the United Kingdom and Eire. At the meeting in London, the report of the committee of management recalled the severe storm on the Sunday before this year’s regatta, causing the river to rise to a height which seriously inconvenienced crews in practice and menaced course installations.

Old folk from Henley and some nearby villages flocked to the town hall on Saturday for the Mayor’s Christmas party for the over-70s. As usual, the guests thoroughly enjoyed themselves. They were welcomed by the Mayor and Mayoress and the master of ceremonies was Bert Ford, the borough treasurer who takes up his new appointment as town clerk in April.

Every year the death toll reaches abominable heights at Christmas time. On Tuesday night a Triumph Spitfire collided head-on with a Fiat on Temple Hill. The driver of the Triumph, Mr M J Arnold, of Fareham, Hants, a serving soldier, was killed. His passenger and the driver of the Fiat are both in Wexham Park Hospital, Slough, with multiple injuries.