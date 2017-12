A NEW Waitrose supermarket will open in Henley by spring 1994 — despite claims that the town centre will become a car parking nightmare. On Tuesday South Oxfordshire District Council finally approved the scheme for a new store, five shops and two-screen cinema as well the demolition of the Regal Cinema. The Waitrose/Regal car park and the King’s Road car park will be joined together and managed by the district council to provide 211 spaces, 50 less than is at present.

Thieves hauled a £100,000 bronze statue from the garden of a country house near Henley this week. The work of art was one of only four made by sculptor Dame Elisabeth Frink. Police say thieves will find it hard to dispose of the 80in long statue of a recumbent horse.

The prosperity of Henley town centre has been in dispute at the appeal into Tesco’s planned supermarket. Simon Eve, acting on behalf of the Henley District Chamber of Trade, wanted to know why Tesco felt the town was prosperous and able to withstand the arrival of a new store. Tesco’s planning consultant based his judgement on observing the “bustling and buoyant” nature of the town.