THE Longshaws have got the best Christmas present they could hope for — their six-year-old son Charlie has recovered from cancer and can walk again. Last December we reported that Charlie, a pupil at Sonning Common Primary School, had been diagnosed with bone cancer. This left Charlie and his family, of Tredegar Road, Emmer Green, facing a miserable Christmas and considerable trauma. For many months Charlie was extremely ill due to chemotherapy and had to wear a plaster cast around his body and legs. Now he is in remission and has started to walk again.

The father of a baby boy whose skeleton was found in a suitcase 50 years after his death was former Henley dance instructor Godfrey Moorhen. Mr Moorhen, who is now 102, had an affair with Gladys Briggs which led to the birth of the child out of wedlock in 1957. The baby was named George by his sisters who buried him, just days after discovering his existence, in January this year. The bizarre tragedy came to light at an inquest in Reading into the death of tiny George.

Half of Henley’s CCTV cameras were knocked out for three days during the flooding that hit the town in late July, it has been revealed.