Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

HENLEY’S Fair Mile was the scene of yet another fatal crash on Wednesday night. Two of three young people in an MGB sports car involved in a head-on collision with a Bentley lost their lives. Both were aged 22. The MGB was being driven by John Behrens, of Culham Court, Aston, who sustained serious injuries. His passengers who died were Peter Leeming, of Home Farm, Remenham, and Miss Keiran Rose, of Friday Street, Henley.

For the first time since its opening after the First World War the Henley War Memorial Hospital was closed for the Christmas period. It was intended that it should re-open on Wednesday last week but, due to staff illness at Townlands Hospital, it was decided to keep it closed until Sunday evening next. All casualties and minor injuries will continue to be treated at Townlands during this period.

During the brief absence of the occupants from Peppard sub-post office on the afternoon of Christmas Day the premises were entered and cash to the value of about £400 was taken. Entrance was effected by breaking a window and the first indication that anything was amiss was when the sub-postmistress, Mrs H Faber, returned with her daughter.