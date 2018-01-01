Monday, 01 January 2018

Turning back the pages - 25 years ago

EXTRA police will be on duty to prevent a repeat of the violent scenes which marred New Year celebrations in Henley last year. Trouble flared in several parts of the town and police reinforcements were needed. Inspector Richard Buckingham has promised there will be no repetition of the violence this time.

Poverty-stricken Albanians are to be thrown a Christmas lifeline by the people of Henley. Europe’s poorest nation has been devastated by starvation and repression, the result of 45 years of Communist rule. Now readers of the Henley Standard can give them a ray of hope by supporting our Mission Albania ’93 campaign. We desperately need non-perishable food, clothes and toys plus other essentials to fill two giant lorries due to leave Henley for Albania in February.

Champion vegetable grower Harry Lovejoy has finally ended a remarkable 63-year stint as one of Henley’s top allotment holders. The green-fingered 83-year-old has been winning gardening awards since he started growing vegetables in the Thirties. But years of producing giant runner beans and carrots recently came to an end when Mr Lovejoy gave up his allotment near Remenham Hill.

