Monday, 01 January 2018

Turning back the pages - 10 years ago

A MAN is guaranteed a happy new year after being reunited with his sister who he had not seen for 15 years. Mick Holloway, 53, of Wood Lane, Sonning Common, was contacted by Judy Redman after she discovered an article about him on the Henley Standard website. The siblings had lost contact after their mother’s death in 1992 and Mr Holloway moved to Dorset shortly afterwards.

Henley is the most expensive town in Britain to buy a house — with an average price of £642,672. Rates have increased by 65 per cent since 2003, when the average price was just under £390,000. Property prices in the town are now 13 times the normal income of a first-time household. The research, carried out by mortgage lender Halifax, has seen Henley dubbed the UK’s least affordable town and prompted fears that young people will be forced to leave to get on the property ladder.

For a fan of “boys’ toys”, it was quite a Christmas for James Scott when he was presented with a £90,000 car by his employers for his outstanding work during the past year. The Aston Martin V8 Vantage was given to recruiter James during the Christmas celebrations for Practicus, whose HQ is in Fair Mile.

