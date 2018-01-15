Monday, 15 January 2018

Turning back the pages - 100 years ago

IN connection with the Christmas handkerchief competition promoted by Messrs McIlroy, the winner has been adjudged to be Miss Brenda Godley, of King’s Road, Henley. Competitors were required to guess the number of handkerchiefs used in the dressing of one of their windows. It contained 1,120 handkerchiefs with the nearest guess being Miss Godley’s 999.

Nettlebed Parish Council, feeling that the fullest advantage should be taken of any work connected with food production, arranged for Mr A Johnstone to give a lecture in the school on Wednesday. His remarks were of a most instructive nature, including hints as to when to sow and harvest, the number of seeds required and the distance apart they should be sown.

Lieutenant T N Watts, son of Mr Joshua Watts, of Bell Street, Henley, has been awarded the Military Cross for distinguished service in the field. He was mentioned in dispatches in November last.

