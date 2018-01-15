Turning back the pages - 50 years ago

A CHARITY left homeless after a car smashed into ... [more]
Monday, 15 January 2018
HEAVY snowfall on Monday night brought chaos to Henley's roads on Tuesday morning. Practically every road out of the town was blocked at times and the worst jam was on Fair Mile. Cars found it impossible to get up Bix Hill and, at one stage, there was a three-mile queue stretching back to Northfield End. A policeman was posted at the end of New Street to warn drivers of the hold-up.
Problems affecting the disposal of household refuse were likely to arise in the next few months and to become
A case of anthrax was confirmed after a cow belonging to Richard Ovey, of Hernes Farm, Henley, died last weekend. The cow was burned on Monday.
15 January 2018
