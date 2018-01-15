Turning back the pages - 25 years ago

MURDERED pensioner Jim Eggleton may have been tortured in the moments leading up to his death. Detectives say the bachelor’s wounds indicated that his killer could have subjected him to a hideous ordeal. Mr Eggleton, of Russell’s Water, had been repeatedly battered about the head and stabbed in the neck.

Henley’s sea cadet force is facing a bleak New Year after being landed with a tax bill running into several thousand pounds. HM Customs and Excise is demanding £7,500 in VAT due to building improvement work at the TS Guardian unit in Wargrave Road. The bill comes as the cadets are fund-raising for the work carried out last year at a cost of more than £50,000.

Vandals have singled out the Andrew Duncan Home in Shiplake, leaving it almost totally derelict, parish councillors were told this week. Pc Drew Elgeti said the former old people’s home in Mill Road had been “totally wrecked”.