Turning back the pages - 10 years ago

VANILLA Shoes has joined the growing number of shops to fall victim to Henley’s ongoing roadworks. The Duke Street boutique has gone into liquidation after reporting a £45,000 drop in profits since the work started in September. The company had been a roaring success since opening in 2005, with profits up by a minimum of 30 per cent each month. It also claimed second place in the newcomer of the year category at the 2006 Henley Business Awards. Now joint owners Sam Webb and Sally Rippon have been forced to give up and will return to their old jobs.

Henley Management College is likely to merge with a new £30 million business school being built at the University of Reading. The university and college are in talks about the move.

A Henley jeweller endured an unhappy start to the New Year when a CCTV camera opposite her shop failed to capture vandals smashing a hole in her shop window, causing £6,000 of damage. Sheila Clark, who runs Sparkes Jewellery in Station Road, returned to her shop on January 2 to find a 2ft hole in the glass.