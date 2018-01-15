Turning back the pages - 10 years ago

A CHARITY left homeless after a car smashed into ... [more]
Monday, 15 January 2018
VANILLA Shoes has joined the growing number of shops to fall victim to Henley’s ongoing roadworks. The Duke Street boutique has gone into liquidation after reporting a £45,000 drop in profits since the work started in September. The company had been a roaring success since opening in 2005, with profits up by a minimum of 30
Henley Management College is likely to merge with a new £30 million business school being built at the University of Reading. The university and college are in talks about the move.
A Henley jeweller endured an unhappy start to the New Year when a CCTV camera opposite her shop failed to capture vandals smashing a hole in her shop window, causing £6,000 of damage. Sheila Clark, who runs Sparkes Jewellery in Station Road, returned to her shop on January 2 to find a 2ft hole in the glass.
15 January 2018
More News:
New children's home fitting well into village, says manager
THE manager of a children’s home in Sonning ... [more]
POLL: Have your say