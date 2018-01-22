Turning Back the Pages

FIRE crews from Henley and Wargrave spent almost four hours tackling a blaze at Simplex Piling in Highlands Lane, Henley, on Friday night. A mess hut, the foreman’s office, a drying room and the charge hand’s office were all gutted and many paper records were destroyed. The firemen did well to remove a large butane gas cylinder from the scene while another had exploded earlier.

Rotherfield Greys has been named runner-up in the best kept village competition. The judges reported that the village hall surround, the war memorial green and the churchyard were as well kept. It seems that marks were lost owing to the long and untidy roadside waste and verges and Shepherd’s Green, which the judges said was “an uncut hayfield”. Parish councillors said that this was, unfortunately, outside their control.

Sunday’s rapid thaw came 24 hours too late to save local football, rugby, hockey and other sports fixtures on Saturday. All games arranged by Henley Town FC, Henley YMCA FC, Newtown FC and Henley Rugby Club had to be called off because of snow lying thickly on the ground, as it had been for the past week.