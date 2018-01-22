A HENLEY rugby player died in front of his youngest son during a game on Saturday. Euan Adamson, 54, a father of four from Binfield Heath, collapsed after turning to chase a kick during the Henley Wanderers match at Farnham Royal. Son Fergus was also playing in the match. Players and paramedics tried to save Mr Adamson’s life but he died later that afternoon at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough.

A war veteran was found banging on a neighbour’s door in the pouring rain wearing only pyjamas after hospital staff discharged him to go home to an empty house, it has been claimed. Sydney Wilkins, 86, from Sonning Common, was discovered soaking wet and confused on Saturday evening after staff at Royal Berkshire hospital allegedly forgot to check whether anyone was at his home before sending him off in a taxi.

A disabled Henley man believes he is the victim of a hate campaign after four attacks on his house in seven months. John Peters, of Mount View Court, has had his kitchen window broken twice and his front door smashed in attacks which started in July and have caused hundreds of pounds in damage.