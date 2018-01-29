Ten years ago

Pond wall is in danger of collapse, says councillor
A HEARTBROKEN mother is warning a child could be next after her dog was killed in a collision with a motorcycle ridden by a youngster on The Henley College playing field. Maggie Neale, of Tilebarn Close, Henley, was walking her two-year-old Cairn terrier Angel when the boy on a bike crashed into her dog and then sped off.
Henley Town Council has withdrawn its funding for the Henley in Bloom programme, despite the council having
£4 million in the bank. Last year, the council awarded the Henley in Bloom committee £11,000 to introduce more projects than in previous years. But the request for a £5,000 grant this year has been turned down on the grounds that it is “not a priority”.
For a second time in a week, burglars have broken into a Henley shop. The thieves, described as “very young”, forced their way into Silvers in Bell Street at about 4am on Tuesday and stole men’s overcoats worth about £3,000. A week before, raiders described as “children” got away with overcoats worth £3,000.
POLL: Have your say