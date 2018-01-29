Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ten years ago

A HEARTBROKEN mother is warning a child could be next after her dog was killed in a collision with a motorcycle ridden by a youngster on The Henley College playing field. Maggie Neale, of Tilebarn Close, Henley, was walking her two-year-old Cairn terrier Angel when the boy on a bike crashed into her dog and then sped off.

Henley Town Council has withdrawn its funding for the Henley in Bloom programme, despite the council having
£4 million in the bank. Last year, the council awarded the Henley in Bloom committee £11,000 to introduce more projects than in previous years. But the request for a £5,000 grant this year has been turned down on the grounds that it is “not a priority”.

For a second time in a week, burglars have broken into a Henley shop. The thieves, described as “very young”, forced their way into Silvers in Bell Street at about 4am on Tuesday and stole men’s overcoats worth about £3,000. A week before, raiders described as “children” got away with overcoats worth £3,000.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33