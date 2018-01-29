Monday, 29 January 2018

Twenty five years ago

TREMENDOUS support from Henley Standard readers has ensured thousands of pounds of vital aid will reach poverty-hit Albania. Organisers say they have been overwhelmed by the piles of food, clothes, toys and other items donated to the Mission Albania Appeal. Two giant lorries carrying the supplies are due to leave Henley on Thursday and reach Tirana, the Albanian capital, by the weekend.

Ramblers may hold the vital clue that could help detectives find Jim Eggleton’s killer. They want to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious near the pensioner’s home in Russell’s Water. Officers are also keen for anyone who spotted hitchhikers, particularly in the Watlington area, to contact them. The murder hunt has now been running for nearly a month and detectives have quizzed almost 500 people.

The Sultan of Oman has been asked to consider sponsoring a new bandstand for Henley. Mayor Janine Voss told the town council’s general purposes committee on Tuesday that she had approached the Sultan after his own band, complete with a stand, played in the town last year.

