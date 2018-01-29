Fifty years ago...

WHEN three men went on a pigeon-shooting expedition in November they failed to find out whether they were legally allowed to shoot on their chosen hunting ground — Abbott’s Wood at Woodcote. There was a sequel to this when they appeared on land with a firearm without reasonable excuse. They were fined £5 each by presiding magistrate H W Brown.

New ideas for the 1968 Henley Show were suggested at the annual meeting of Henley and District Agricultural Association, held at the White Hart Hotel in Nettlebed on Thursday last week. Among them was a scheme whereby the history of barley and its transformation into beer could be demonstrated by machinery. Chairman F E Doble suggested that a similar process could be demonstrated each year.

A successful year for Henley Senior Citizens Club was celebrated on Friday at the Bear Inn when 64 members enjoyed themselves at the birthday party. Among the guests were Lady Hunt, central WRVS organiser for Henley, Miss Dorothy Avery, deputy county organiser of Oxfordshire, and the Rev C W Asher Relf, rector of Bix.