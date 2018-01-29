Monday, 29 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

100 years ago...

PTE F C Lenzer, of the Berkshire Yeomanry (attached to the Royal Engineers), has been awarded the military medal for conspicuous bravery. The honour was presented to him at a review on December 19 by Gen Allenby. Pte Lenzer is the only son of Mr and Mrs F C Lenzer, of Reading Road, Henley. He is to be heartily congratulated upon his well-deserved reward.   

Owing to the shortage of labour and difficulties experienced in the running of motors, Mr S Hales, of the Machine Steam Bakery, Market Place, Henley, regrets he has had to make a temporary curtailment in his bread delivery. He trusts his customers will be as considerate as possible and assures them he is doing his very best under difficult circumstances.

The recent heavy fall of snow and rain has caused the Thames to rise considerably, it being in flooded in many places. Mill Meadows and Red Lion Meadows are entirely submerged and, at places along the river in the district, great inconvenience is being caused to residents in consequence of being unable to get supplies.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33