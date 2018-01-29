100 years ago...

PTE F C Lenzer, of the Berkshire Yeomanry (attached to the Royal Engineers), has been awarded the military medal for conspicuous bravery. The honour was presented to him at a review on December 19 by Gen Allenby. Pte Lenzer is the only son of Mr and Mrs F C Lenzer, of Reading Road, Henley. He is to be heartily congratulated upon his well-deserved reward.

Owing to the shortage of labour and difficulties experienced in the running of motors, Mr S Hales, of the Machine Steam Bakery, Market Place, Henley, regrets he has had to make a temporary curtailment in his bread delivery. He trusts his customers will be as considerate as possible and assures them he is doing his very best under difficult circumstances.

The recent heavy fall of snow and rain has caused the Thames to rise considerably, it being in flooded in many places. Mill Meadows and Red Lion Meadows are entirely submerged and, at places along the river in the district, great inconvenience is being caused to residents in consequence of being unable to get supplies.