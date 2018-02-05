Ten years ago...

HENLEY Food Festival will not take place this year, organisers announced this week. The event was a great success in its first two years, drawing thousands of visitors and some of the world’s leading chefs to the town. Organisers are blaming the festival’s rapid growth and a “lack of foresight” by Henley Town Council as their reasons for postponing the event until 2009, when it is expected to move from the town centre to the paddock at Phyllis Court Club.

A driver fled after knocking down and seriously injuring a Yorkshire terrier in Fair Mile, Henley. Nicola Dance, who owns three-year-old Louis, said: “I cannot believe this man left an animal to die. It could have been a child. He didn’t seem to care.” The driver stopped, but when asked what he was going to do about the dog, said nothing and drove off. Louis suffered a shattered pelvis.

Henley town councillor Laura Pye, 19, has hit back at accusations she is too young to serve following a scathing attack on her in the national press. The Henley Residents Group member was left “distraught” after her personal life was laid bare in a two-page exposé in the Mail on Sunday.