Twenty five years ago...

DRUG-TAKING teenagers discarding used syringes in a Henley play area may be posing a threat to young children. The youths have regularly left needles at the adventure playground at Mill Meadows. Town council staff are now staging dawn patrols to prevent the syringes being picked up by children. Police say late-night drug-taking is a major problem at the riverside.

Traffic came to a standstill in Henley this week as work got underway on a new footpath beside the Angel on the Bridge. A month has been put aside to finish the work but county group engineer Mr Granville Priestley predicts that it will be completed in two weeks. Drivers approaching the town from Remenham and Wargrave on Monday found themselves stuck in queues of traffic held up because of the closure of Thames Side.

A parcel of land at the former Peppard Chest Hospital could be used for starter homes for young couples. Parish councillors in Peppard are hoping that enough interest will be shown to enable a small estate of low-cost housing to be built on the five-acre Esther Carling House site.