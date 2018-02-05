Fifty years ago...

A BABY was rescued from a bedroom by neighbours when fire broke out at a cottage at Mill End, Hambleden, on Monday. Sean Franklin, who is almost two, was asleep upstairs when the blaze started in the ground floor sitting room. The upstairs rooms filled with smoke so Michael Matthews and another neighbour placed a ladder against the cottage wall and plucked Sean out through the bedroom window.

A wonderful evening was the opinion of more than 150 old scouts, scouters and friends who attended the 60th birthday reunion of the 1st Henley Scouts at the town hall on Saturday evening. When the guests arrived they were greeted by a large display of photographs of the troop covering the past 60 years.

Maureen Nixy was slightly hurt when a horse box being towed by her Land Rover turned over at Bix on Sunday morning. No other vehicles were involved.