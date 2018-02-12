Monday, 12 February 2018

10 years ago...

POST offices in and around Henley have escaped closure, according to a Post Office “hit-list” published this week. There were fears for the future of the post offices in Checkendon, Binfield Heath and Lower Shiplake, among others. One campaigner described South Oxfordshire’s escape from swingeing cuts in rural post offices across the country as “absolutely fabulous news”.

The garden centre that came to the rescue of Henley in Bloom after the town council refused to give it any money has donated £1,000. Tristan Stubbs, a partner in Toad Hall garden centre in Marlow Road, presented the Mayor Terry Buckett with a cheque at the town hall.

Henley faces a future devoid of character and choice unless shoppers change their habits. That was the stark warning from Henley Partnership secretary Neil Blake, who says customers are failing to nurture the town’s small, independent businesses. Mr Blake said: “What will Henley be like in 2020? Small shops will shrink to a few niche ones because owners can’t make ends meet. Minor national chains will still be in the high street.”

